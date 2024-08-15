Keerthi Suresh, From Declining a Lead Role to Voicing Bujji

Keerthy Suresh has recently been busy promoting her upcoming Tamil film Raghu Thatha, which is scheduled to release on August 15.

In a pre-release interview, Keerthy Suresh shares some interesting details regarding her last film Kalki 2898 AD, where she provided her voice for Bujji, a robot that belongs to Prabhas’ character Bhairava.

The Mahanati actress was initially offered a starring role in Kalki, which she turned down. Despite this, she recollects displaying interest in the project. As luck would have it, Nag Ashwin later went on to approach her to voice Bujji in Kalki 2898 AD and the rest, as they say, is history.

