Sobhita Surpasses Bollywood Legend on Popular Celeb List!

Sobhita Dhulipala is undoubtedly having a dream run. The actress has been in the limelight for both her professional and personal life. Her recent English film, ‘Monkey Man’, received critical acclaim, and she also garnered praise for dubbing Deepika Padukone’s voice in ‘Kalki’. Adding to the joy, she recently got engaged to her long-time beau, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya.

But the biggest surprise came when the IMDb released its list of popular Indian celebrities. Sobhita secured the second spot, surpassing the legendary Shah Rukh Khan. This unexpected rise to the top has left fans and industry insiders astonished. The list also featured another upcoming actress Sharvari at number one, Kajol at number four, and Janhvi Kapoor at number five.

Sobhita’s professional commitments continue unabated. The actress has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming Bollywood film, ‘Sitara’, and fans eagerly await its release.

Interestingly, post her engagement with Chaitanya, fans are curious to know if she will be offered more opportunities in Tollywood. While Sobhita has already made her mark in the industry with a few Telugu films, her engagement has sparked speculation about a potential breakthrough. Only time will tell if this new chapter in her personal life will also translate to greater success in Tollywood.

