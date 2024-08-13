Huge Boost to AAY Team:Bunny wishes success

Talented producers Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppineedi are all set to bring a wholesome fun entertainer to theatres on Independence Day. Their next film, “AAY,” starring the talented Narne Nithiin of Mad fame and Nayan Sarika in the lead roles will have paid premieres on August 15th.

The film is facing a clash and has now received support from Icon Star Allu Arjun. The National Award-winning actor wishes immense success to those close to his heart, including his dearest friend and associate Bunny Vas and his beloved sister Vidya Koppineedi.

This support provides a huge boost to the small film, which has attracted audiences with its chart-topping songs, creative and humorous videos, and entertaining trailer. AAY, the ultimate fun entertainer of the season, promises to deliver a delightful experience against the stunning backdrop of Godavari. Narne Nithiin is expected to charm audiences with this nostalgic film.

The film is directed by debutant Anji K Maniputhra. Ace producer Allu Aravind presents it. Kodati Pavan Kalyan will be handing the editing. Art direction is handled by Kiran Kumar Manne while cinematography is by Sameer Kalyani. Ram Miriyala is scoring the music.

