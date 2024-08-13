Saripodha Sanivaram Trailer: Potharu, Motham Potharu!

Saripodha Sanivaram is an exciting film in Nani’s career as he is attempting a full-on mass action drama in his career. Surprisingly, he is coming up with the film under the direction of Vivek Athreya, with who he already did Ante Sundaraniki. There is a drastic difference between the two films and the duo intentionally picked this subject.

The team launched the theatrical trailer today and it opens to a grand positive response from the fans. The trailer opens up with the introduction of the antagonist, played by SJ Suryah, who is a circle inspector. He is very arrogant and it is established right in the beginning. He has a tiff with the people of Sokula Palem.

Then arrives the protagonist Surya, played by Nani, who stands up for the people of Sokula Palem. He has a habit of picking up fights only on Saturdays and goes to any extent to protect his people. The film is all about how Nani and SJ Suryah clash with each other for the people of Sokulapalem.

“Naku Kopam vachindi,” says Nani in the trailer and then stands up for the people of Sokula Palem. There are less dialogues but more action in the trailer.

The trailer has been cut extraordinarily well and it has hit flavour written all over. Vivek Athreya is coming up with an action drama for the first time in his career. He is very confident and his work is visible in every frame. The visuals are grand and Jakes Bejoy’s score adds to the terrific narrative.

DVV Danayya produced the film which also features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sivaji Raja, Sai Kumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Lakshman Meesala and others. The film will release on the 29th of August.

