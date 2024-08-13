Venu Swamy’s Wife Seeks Gift From Naga Chaitanya

Astrologer Venu Swamy has faced significant backlash for his recent prediction about Naga Chaitanya and Shobita Dhulipala, which was made public shortly after news of their engagement. Venu Swamy claimed that their birth charts suggest they might divorce in 2027.

The Telugu Film Journalists Association (TFJA) and Telugu Film Digital Media Association (TFDMA) have formally complained to the police and the Telangana Woman Chairperson, condemning his actions. They also sent him notices for the same.

Meanwhile, Venu Swamy’s wife, Veena Srivani is targeting Naga Chaitanya on social media. Yesterday, She posted a video addressing the media. Today, she directly named Naga Chaitanya asking for a gift.

“Congratulations Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita. I wish both of you happiness. I want a gift. Because, you guys got engaged but some people diverted this and targeting others. I want a gift. I want a latest bag from LV,” she said in today’s video.

In yesterday’s video, she avoided discussing her husband’s actions, instead focusing on what she perceives as issues within the media, such as movie reviews and debates. She went on to say how the media itself started debates and predictions on several occasions. She even talked about movie reviews, prime-time news debates, the Telangana movement, and the ongoing issue involving Raj Tarun and Lavanya.

Critics have pointed out the irony of Srivani’s stance, questioning why she hasn’t addressed the ethical concerns surrounding her husband’s behavior, particularly given the sensitive nature of predicting the future of someone’s marital life immediately after their engagement.

