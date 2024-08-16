Nikhil’s Karthikeya 2 Clinches A National Award

Nikhil’s mystery action-adventure film Karthikeya 2 directed by Chandoo Mondeti which had devotional elements emerged as a sleeper hit. Surprisingly, the movie had done exceptional business in the Hindi belt, and also other languages. The movie co-starring Anupama Parameswaran and Anupam Kher now gets another big recognition.

Karthikeya 2 has now clinched a national award for Best Regional Film (Telugu). Sharing his happiness over this attainment, Nikhil stated, “I’m thrilled that Karthikeya 2 won the national award.

This accomplishment is a testament to the entire team’s hard work. Special thanks to my producers Abhishek Agarwal, TG Vishwa Prasad, and director Chandoo Mondeti. The movie was a big hit in all languages. It was enjoyed by the audience of all age groups.”

Given the immense success of the first two movies in the Karthikeya franchise, Part 3 will be made on an even larger scale with an equally captivating backdrop.

