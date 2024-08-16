Bhaira from Devara: His Hunt Will Be Legendary



On the occasion of Saif Ali Khan’s birthday today, team Devara shared a glimpse of the actor from the film. Saif already marked his debut in Telugu with the film Adipurush. Now, Devara can be considered his second film. The film will have NTR playing the titular role and the recent glimpse of Saif’s character look massy.

In the glimpse, we can see Saif Ali Khan in a rugged avatar. The makers cut the glimpse in such a way that they introduced him as a wrestler, and the caption that says about his hunt, which will be legendary, says it all about the role that Saif plays in the film. Anirudh’s score to the glimpse added a lot of intensity as well.

Saif Ali Khan will be playing a full-length villain in the film, and he sports different looks in the film. The latest glimpse carries a look that is different from the one that was already launched by the makers.

Jahnvi Kapoor marks her debut in Telugu with the film and the movie also has Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Srikanth, Murali Sharma, and Shruti Marathe. The film’s first part is releasing on 27th September.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara is bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts.

Tags Devara Koratala SIva NTR Saif Ali Khan

