Sidhu Jonnalagadda Becomes ‘Youth Yuvaraju’

It’s not uncommon for star heroes to make cameo appearances in each other’s films, often adding a special touch that excites the audience. Ravi Teja’s Mr. Bachchan surprised everyone with an unexpected cameo from young actor Sidhu Jonnalagadda. This appearance was kept under wraps, with no prior hints or mentions from the film’s team.

Sidhu Jonnalagadda, known for his breakout roles in DJ Tillu and Tillu Square, has quickly garnered a strong following among the youth. His cameo in a big-star movie like Mr. Bachchan signifies how much his popularity has grown.

In the film, Sidhu appears during a crucial pre-climax scene where he steps in to save the hero’s family, a role that traditionally might have been filled by another star hero. Sidhu’s entry into the scene electrified theaters, as he brought his signature style and delivered punchy dialogues reminiscent of his Tillu character.

Harish Shankar also complimented Sidhu for penned his role and added some dialogues that brought beauty to his character. Also, Sidhu introduces himself as ‘Youth Yuvaraju’, which is now trending in film circles.

Despite Mr. Bachchan not fully meeting expectations overall, Sidhu’s cameo has been a highlight for many viewers.

