Why Jagan Mohan Reddy Missed ‘At Home’?

All of India celebrated Independence Day on the 15th of this month and in tune with the rich tradition, the governor of AP held an “At Home” event to host public representatives at his residence. Activities like flag hoisting, parade, and high tea are customarily held at the governor’s residence on Independence Day and Republic Day.

However, Jagan Mohan Reddy being Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to skip this crucial “At home” event that was hosted by the governor. Despite getting an invite, the YCP boss gave this a skip.

While several other MLAs, MPs, Padma Awardees, and stalwarts of several fields partook in the same. CM Chandrababu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan also attended the meeting.

However, the YCP outfit as a whole, including Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to skip the event for undisclosed reasons.

Notably, Pawan Kalyan who attended the event at deputy CM capacity this time, had attended it earlier as well, despite not being in power. He was gracious enough to not let his political status affect his participation in the gracious “At home” event. But Jagan was having none of it, as he skipped the event this year after having lost power.

