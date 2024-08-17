Sudheer Babu’s Jatadhara FL: Otherworldly

It is known that Nava Dhalapathy Sudheer Babu will be doing a Telugu-Hindi bilingual film to be directed by first-timer Venkat Kalyan. This movie to be crafted on a large canvas with a high-budget will be produced by Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang, Nikhil Nanda and Ujjwal Anand.

The movie is powerfully titled Jatadhara, a symbol of renunciation from this world and another name for Lord Shiva. The first look poster presents Sudheer Babu in a macho avatar. In the background, we can see Lord Shiva, while Sudheer Babu is seen holding a trident in the foreground.

Sudheer Babu goes shirtless and flaunts chiseled physique. The first-look poster is otherworldly, displaying spiritual vibes. It is a mystical realm that is said to leave the audience spellbind.

While the regular shoot of the movie commences soon, it is planned for its theatrical release on Maha Shivaratri, 2025.

