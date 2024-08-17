NTR showers praise and congratulates AAY Team

AAY stars the young and dynamic Narne Nithiin alongside the stunning Nayan Sarika in the lead roles. AAY had grand paid premieres on Independence Day and received a highly positive response. The film has been garnering praise from both audiences and critics.

The latest to join in and shower love on the movie and its team is none other than the Man of Masses, NTR. The Devara actor met with producer Bunny Vas, Narne Nithiin, Nayan Sarika, Ankith Koyya, Rajkumar Kasireddy, director Anji K Maniputhra, and a few other team members.

NTR personally congratulated each and every one for achieving blockbuster status. This appreciation is a significant boost for the young team that believed in the film’s content. Currently, the related pictures are going viral on social media.

Many celebrities and audience members are congratulating the entire team for their success, even amidst tough competition from major releases at the box office. Directed by debutant Anji K. Maniputhra, the film is produced by Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppineedi, with ace producer Allu Aravind presenting it.

Tags NTR

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯