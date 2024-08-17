Ravi Teja or Directors – Who is at blame?

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is currently busy shooting for his next film but he is facing a lot of criticism for his performance in the film Mr Bachchan, which was released a couple of days ago. Not just Mr Bachchan but the actor’s recent films could not impress the audiences at the box office.

After Dhamaka, Ravi Teja did a bunch of movies but nothing worked out at the ticket windows. Many opine that Ravi Teja is not taking enough care in script selection and it is the reason for too many disappointments in the recent times.

The dissatisfaction stems from the perception that the stories he’s choosing aren’t fully leveraging his potential as an actor. Films like Eagler and Tiger Nageswara Rao are different from regular commercial films but both failed to impress the viewers due to various reasons, such as its excessive violence, lack of emotional depth, and overly extended runtime.

When it comes to Ravanasura, Ravi Teja did his best but the film failed in execution. Ravi Teja is kind enough to give opportunities to new directors but they are unable to present the actor as per the preferences of the fans.

Films like Amar Akbar Anthony and Touch Chesi Chudu are routine and there is no freshness in the films that Ravi Teja is picking up in the recent times. The fans are patiently waiting for Ravi Teja to bounce back, but with each film, their hope is diminishing. Ravi Teja is definitely to be blamed for selecting poor scripts and at the same time, he should also get good directors work with him. Though he introduces new directors, he should also have control over the content.

Currently, Ravi Teja is doing a film in the direction of Bhanu Bhogavarapu, one of the writers of Samajavaragamana. There are expectations that it would satisfy the fans. Ultimately, whether Ravi Teja can regain his momentum will depend on how he navigates these challenges and adapts to the evolving tastes of his audience.

After Raja The Great, RaviTeja starred in 12 films as the main lead, but only 2 of them became box office hits. Ravi Teja’s journey has inspired thousands of technicians, hundreds of directors, and many actors to enter the industry, viewing him as a role model. Now, he has to focus on choosing strong scripts, as this has a significant impact on the industry.



