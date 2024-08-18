GOAT & Gemini Man – The Rumor & Clarity

Thalapathy Vijay teamed up with director Venkat Prabhu for his upcoming film titled GOAT. Ever since the film was launched, there has been a huge buzz around the film, and the actor will be playing a proper action hero in the film. The team launched the trailer yesterday, and there are speculations that it is a freemake of the Hollywood film Gemini Man.

Already, Venkat Prabhu responded to these speculations long back but again, when he faced a similar question during the press interaction yesterday, he issued a clarity over the same.

“I do not know from where the speculation has arrived. But, there is no similarities between GOAT and Gemini Man. But, the only similarity in the film is that we have used DAGing Technology which was also used by Gemini Man. In both films, the hero plays a dual role. Even I watched Gemini Man when it was released but both the films are different,” he said.

Will Smith starrer Gemini Man was released in 2019 and it is an action drama where an ageing government assassin, finds himself targeted by a younger clone of himself.

Produced by AGS Entertainment, the movie also stars Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Amir, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Vaibhav in crucial roles. Mythri Movie Makers will be releasing the movie in Telugu states on September 5th.

