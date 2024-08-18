Kushi 2 – Attempted & Called Off!

SJ Suryah is one of the most talented actors in the South who is on the rise. He is currently the actor on demand. With back-to-back films in both Telugu and Tamil, Suryah is getting busier with each passing day. Meanwhile, we all know Suryah as a director first, who then turned into an actor. Interestingly, he pitched Kushi 2, but it was called off.

During the promotions of Saripodha Sanivaram, SJ Suryah opened up on how he penned a story in phonetical Telugu and later pitched it to Pawan Kalyan. “Since it is a love story and it feels like Kushi 2, I pitched it to Pawan Kalyan garu. This is after I did both Kushi and Nani in Telugu. Initially, he liked it and agreed to make it after his current films. But later, he mentioned that his energies have shifted, and he’s no longer comfortable with love stories.”

SJ Suryah is also disappointed after receiving such a response from Pawan Kalyan, but he adds, “I disagree with his opinion. He may have felt like that, but if he had done that, it would have been another blockbuster. But that’s fine.”

After learning that Pawan had moved on from love stories, SJ Suryah might have developed the story of Puli and later performed it with Pawan Kalyan.

Coming to Saripodha Sanivaram, Nani plays the lead role in the film, which is scheduled to be released on August 29th.

Tags Kushi 2

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯