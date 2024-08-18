Committee Kurrollu Continues Its Box Office Triumph

Niharika Konidela’s Committee Kurrollu released in theatres on August 9th and received blockbuster success. The film entered profit zone in just 5 days, which is remarkable achievement considering the predominantly new faces in the lead roles Tollywood superstars like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, and Ram Charan supported the film.

Directed by Yadhu Vamsi, the film has become audience’s favourite. Even though more than six films were released at the box office this Independence Weekend, the film Committee Kurrollu is attracting more attention.

Despite the limited number of theatres, the film is performing well in all areas. It looks like the film will continue its strong run for the next two weeks until Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is released.

The film is also collecting good numbers at the start of its second week, which is a positive sign. The team has maintained attention on the film through promotions and theatre visits, even after its release.

Committee Kurrollu is produced by Padmaja Konidela and Jayalakshmi Adapaka. Niharika Konidela bankrolling the film under Pink Elephant Pictures. The film features debutants Sandeep Saroj, Yashwanth, and Eshwar Trinath Varma in prominent roles. Additionally, the film’s ensemble cast includes names like Sai Kumar, Goparaju Ramana, Balagam Jayaram, Sri Lakhsmi, Kancherapalem Kishore, Kittayya, Ramana Bhargav, and Jabardasth Sathipandu.

