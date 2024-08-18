More Pressure Added On Hero & Director!

Ram Pothineni is one of the talented actors in Telugu film industry. Having made his debut as a lover boy in the film Devadas, the actor rose to fame by doing all kinds of films. Ram is an allrounder who is now in search of a proper hit. With the recent debacle of Double iSmart, his fans are highly disappointed.

Ram’s biggest commercial success in the recent times is iSmart Shankar. In order to gain more mass appeal, he did films like Red, The Warrior, and Skanda. All of them ended as a flop. Cashing on the craze of iSmart Shankar, he joined hands with Puri Jagannath for Double iSmart and it actually ended as a Double Disappointment for all the fans.

Ram is one of the few heroes who can pull off all genres. He did some best love stories and even family dramas like Ready. However, he is not finding the right script that could elevate the actor in him to the next level.

Now, the fans are worried that he is collaborating with Harish Shankar in his next film. Harish Shankar is undergoing a dull phase in career, with only remakes in his kitty and the criticism for the same. Additionally, the failure of Mr Bachchan will also haunt him for sometime. Both Harish and Ram will face additional pressure for not having a hit in their previous outings respectively. It is still unsure on what kind of the film that this combination is planning to deliver.

On the flip side, the fans request Ram to seriously get back to the romantic dramas and romantic comedies which would place him in a minimum guarantee zone until he finds a better script for an action drama.

