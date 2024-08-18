Thanks Prabhas, Imanvi Gains Huge Followers Overnight

Director Hanu Raghavapudi, along with the producers behind Mythri Movie Makers, launched their new film starring Prabhas in the lead role, yesterday. The film is touted to be a passionate romance set in the political, war-ridden backdrop of the 1940s.

This project and the prominent names attached to it have been doing the rounds across news cycles for a while, so there were no surprises there. But what grabbed the attention of many was the film’s leading lady.

The makers of the film haven’t announced their female lead’s name till now, and people were speculating that Alia Bhatt or Mrunal Thakur have been roped into this prestigious project. But everyone were surprised to see a newcomer named Imanvi attached to the project. There was no prior announcement, she was simply hard-launched as the film’s female lead during its muhurtham pooja.

Who is Imanvi by the way? Fans and curious cats have instantly chanced upon this debutant’s Instagram account and Imanvi’s earned more than a lakh followers overnight, with her follower count jumping from 6 to 7 lakhs in the span of a single day. Such is the craze of Telugu film fans, who seem to have accepted this newcomer with open arms. For 29-year old Imanvi, to make her debut opposite Prabhas no less, is a big deal. It also speaks volumes of her talent if a seasoned filmmaker like Hanu Raghavapudi has placed his faith in her.

Imanvi’s full name is Imanvi Ismail, but she is mononymously known as Imanvi. Hailing from New Delhi, Imanvi became popular on Instagram and YouTube for her dance video. Her Instagram bio also mentions that she is a choreographer. Imanvi is not only trained in western dance, but also Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam. Many of her dance videos, which had her shaking a leg to popular tunes in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi have won the hearts of netizens. Even before her grand Telugu debut, she has won the hearts of Telugu people with her dance reels of kurchi madathapetti, among other famous numbers.

Her followers and fans on social media are not only admirers of her steps, but have also showered praises on her perfectly apt expressions and gestures. She is evidently an expert at this craft, displaying finesse through sheer effortlessness. To top this off, Imanvi had also studied MBA and worked in the corporate sector for a few years, before taking the plunge into the world of arts.

