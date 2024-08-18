Chiranjeevi’s Indra Makes History with Re-release

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s iconic film Indra, directed by B. Gopal and produced by Aswini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, marks its 22nd anniversary this year.

In celebration, the film will have a re-release in theatres on August 22nd, coinciding with Chiranjeevi’s birthday.

Vyjayanthi Movies, renowned for their recent blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, is re-reeasing Indra as part of their 50 Golden Years celebration.

The action-drama is already creating a buzz with houseful boards in several locations and fast-filling remaining shows.

Indra is set to make a significant impact with its re-release. The film features Aarthi Agarwal and Sonali Bendre as the female leads opposite Chiranjeevi.

