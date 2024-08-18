Chiranjeevi’s Indra Makes History with Re-release

Article by Satya B Published on: 9:05 pm, 18 August 2024

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s iconic film Indra, directed by B. Gopal and produced by Aswini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, marks its 22nd anniversary this year.

In celebration, the film will have a re-release in theatres on August 22nd, coinciding with Chiranjeevi’s birthday.

Vyjayanthi Movies, renowned for their recent blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, is re-reeasing Indra as part of their 50 Golden Years celebration.

The action-drama is already creating a buzz with houseful boards in several locations and fast-filling remaining shows.

Indra is set to make a significant impact with its re-release. The film features Aarthi Agarwal and Sonali Bendre as the female leads opposite Chiranjeevi.

