Thalvar FL: Akash Jagannadh is ready for Blood Bath

Young hero Akash Jagannadh has returned to the spotlight with his latest project. After taking a break, he has now found his comeback role in the action saga Thalvar, which was launched with great fanfare today at a formal pooja ceremony.

The film is produced by Bhaskar ELV under the Warnick Studios banner and marks the directorial debut of Kasi Parasuram. The grand launch event was attended by numerous Tollywood celebrities.

Veteran writer Vijayendra Prasad celebrated the occasion by clapping for the pivotal scene, while actor Karthikeya handed over the script. Director Bobby switched on the camera, and director Buchibabu Sana directed the first shot, setting the stage for the film’s production.q

The film’s first look was also unveiled today. It features Akash Jagannadh in a commanding appearance, heightening expectations for the movie. With regular shooting set to begin soon, Thalvar promises to feature a substantial ensemble cast, with more details to be unveiled shortly.

The technical team includes Trilok Siddu as the cinematographer and Kesava Kiran as the music director, adding to the excitement surrounding this action-packed entertainer.

