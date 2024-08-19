One Day, Two Releases For Rashmika

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the star heroines in the South who has yet to get her due in Bollywood cinema. The young heroine is now planning to join the Star League of Heroines with two of her upcoming films. Interestingly, both films will be released on the same day – December 6th.

Rashmika made her debut in Bollywood with the film Good Bye, but the film failed, and she did not get enough recognition. Meanwhile, she did not stop taking up Hindi films actively. She signed a historical film titled Chhava, which will be released on December 6th. On the same day, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule will also hit the screens.

Chhava is a historical film based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji, with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Given the historical context, Chhava offers Rashmika a significant opportunity to showcase her acting skills.

Pushpa Part 2 was supposed to be released this month, but the film is now scheduled for a grand release in December. There won’t be a further change of release. Similarly, Chhava will also be releasing on the same day as they could not find a better release date.

This scenario brings to mind a time when top stars like Balakrishna and Nani, along with senior heroines like Vijayashanti, released two films on the same day. The hype surrounding both films is very high, and the competition in fetching theatres will also be more. We have to see if the date becomes memorable for the actress in elevating herself as a star heroine.

