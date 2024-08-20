Pic Talk: Hottest Pic From Sharma

Ruhani Sharma is one of the young heroines in the film industry. She debuted with the Telugu film Chi La Sow and then went on to be seen in a few other films. She is active on social media and regularly shares her new pictures with fans and followers.

A picture of Ruhani is currently going viral on social media. We can see the actress wearing pink inner and denim jeans, with a shirt on. She unbuttoned the shirt and kept her hair loose. She looks like a lady don in the outfit.

Ruhani Sharma oozes swag in this stylish pose and reveals her glam assets. The actress looks amazing and can easily skip the heart beat of all the fans.

On the work front, Ruhani Sharma was last seen in the film Blackout and she will next be seen in Mask.

