IC 814 Trailer: Longest Hijacking In the Indian history

Popular streaming giant Netflix launched the official trailer of the upcoming series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. This hijacking, which lasted over a week, is considered the longest in the country’s history. Now, a series about this incident is being created. The makers launched the trailer, which is gripping with intense emotions.

“The series follows a relentless team in India racing against time, deciphering the hijackers’ ominous demands, and fighting against the odds to ensure the safe return of everyone on board,” reads the synopsis released by the series’ team.

The trailer offers glimpses of the series, which involves the dramatic events surrounding the hijacking. Vijay Varma is seen as the pilot in the series and it also features Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Arvind Swamy, and Dia Mirza.

Created by Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Srivastava, the series is helmed by Anubhav himself. It will be released on August 29th.

