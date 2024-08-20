Lucky Bhaskar Postponed to Diwali

Dulquer Salmaan is coming up with yet another straight film in Telugu, titled Lucky Bhaskar. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments. The film which was supposed to release on September 7th is now postponed. The makers took to social media to confirm the new release date of the movie.

“Postponing releases can impact social media reputation, but it’s essential for our film’s quality! 😔 #LuckyBaskhar is set to make your Diwali special in theaters worldwide. 🏦🎇 Grand release on Oct 31st, 2024. #LuckyBaskharOnOct31st 💵” wrote team Lucky Bhaskar.

The film unit also mentioned that the team recreated the 80s and 90s era of the Mumbai city with extensive sets. Since the film releases on various languages, they are also making sure to not undergo any compromise in the quality of dubbing. “We need some more time to achieve the quality we aspire to,” wrote the team, confirming the postponement.

Meenakshi Chaudhary is the film’s heroine.

Tags Lucky Bhaskar

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯