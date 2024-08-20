After Chandini & Rashmika, Meenakshi Joins

Often times, we see the heroes having multiple releases on the same day. Recently, we have seen Chandini Chowdary having two releases on the same day. Rashmika also joined this list and now, Meenakshi Chaudhary is the latest addition.

Meenakshi is currently busy with a couple of interesting projects. The actress romanced Dulquer Salmaan in Lucky Bhaskar. The movie was supposed to get released on September 7th but now it has been postponed to October 31. Along with this movie, Meenakshi has another release Mechanic Rocky on the same day. Vishwaksen is the lead in the project.

On the other hand, Rashmika’s Pushpa 2: The Rule was supposed to get a release on August 15th but the film is pushed to December 6th. On the same day, Rashmika will have another release in the form of Hindi film Chhavaa. Vicky Kaushal played the lead role in this historical drama.

Earlier, Chandini Chowdary had two releases in the form of Music Shop Murthy and Yevam on June 14. Unfortunately, both the movies failed at the box office.

At least, we hope that Meenakshi and Rashmika will excel with their movies.

Tags Meenakshi Rashmika

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯