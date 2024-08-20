Ghattamaneni Lad On The Debut Path!

Ghattamaneni family enjoys a legacy in the film industry. Superstar Krishna’s sons, son-in-laws and grandson is already into films. Now, another grandson is ready to take up the acting bug. Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, the son of Ramesh Babu Ghattamaneni is ready to venture into full-time acting.

Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni underwent acting training recently from a film institute in the United States of America. The young aspiring actor is also getting himself equipped with all other filmmaking skills.

Jaya Krishna is listening to the scripts and he is yet to arrive at a conclusion on which story to pick for his debut film. He is planning to venture into cinema in a grand manner.

On the other hand, he recently did a photoshoot and the pictures are going viral on social media.

