Nagi and I wanted to reboot Chantabbai – Nani

Nani has been promoting his upcoming film Saripodha Sanivaram non-stop these days. At a Q&A event that took place in Hyderabad today, the actor shared a very interesting tidbit about a potential project that never quite materialized.

Nani had revealed that Chantabbai, a 1986 detective comedy starring Chiranjeevi, is one of his all-time favourites. He loved the film so much so that he wished to star in a reboot of the film.

He says, “Nagi (Director Nag Ashwin) and I wanted to reboot Chantabbai. But then, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya came out. That movie was somewhat similar to Chantabbai, so we abandoned those plans. But Chantabbai is such a nice film. It is a film that audience of this day and age will enjoy so much.”

The actor also reveals that his next project will be announced a week after the release of Saripodha Sanivaram.

Tags Nani

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯