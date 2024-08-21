OG Blast: Gear Up For Pawan Kalyan’s Bday!

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with administrative work in the government of Andhra Pradesh. As a deputy chief minister, he is extremely busy now. However, he promised to give some time to the producers and directors for the completion of the pending projects. Meanwhile, we have an interesting update regarding OG.

On the occasion of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday on the 2nd of September, the team plans to release a special glimpse for the fans. The makers of OG are preparing to release a song. Earlier, it was rumored that a teaser will be out but our sources say that a song will come out for Pawan’s birthday. Producer DVV Danayya confirms the same today in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram pressmeet.

OG is one of the films in Pawan’s upcoming filmography that is creating a curiosity and rising the expectations altogether. The special teaser that came out last year already generated a positive buzz around the film.

Directed by Sujeeth and bankrolled by DVV Danayya, OG also features Priyanka Arul Mohan in the female lead role.

