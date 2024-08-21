‘We realised our mistake’ admits Dil Raju

Dil Raju is one of the star producers in the Telugu film industry who is committed to delivering quality cinema to the audiences. He has been working to produce a maximum number of films in a year and is the go-to person for anyone in the industry. Meanwhile, he recently confessed that producers spoiled the audiences with a promise to release films on OTT early.

Recently speaking at an event, Dil Raju mentioned that they spoiled the audiences by luring them with the offer to release new films on OTT within four weeks. As a result, the intention of audiences coming to theatres has come down and they are finding it comfortable to catch new films at their homes.

During a Q&A session related to Saripodha Sanivaram today, Dil Raju admitted realising the mistake. Speaking about the audiences not showing active interest to enter the theatres, Dil Raju admitted the mistakes committed by producers.

“We realised where we went wrong. Things will definitely change and very soon, people will start coming to theatres actively,” said Dil Raju, with a smile.

After COVID, many people stopped coming to theatres unless there is a big film or a film that really demands the theatrical experience. The major problem is the ticket prices and if the producers have control over them, people might show up at theatres. At the same time, the filmmakers must also focus on coming up with interesting content rather doing films based on combinations.

Tags Dil Raju

