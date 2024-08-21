Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will play the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is a continuation of the first part, Pushpa: The Rise. Sukumar is the director of the film. Meanwhile, his wife Tabitha is currently presenting a new film titled Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam.

Sukumar attended the event and has hiked the excitement surrounding Pushpa. Both Allu Arjun and Sukumar dropped updates regarding Pushpa and Sukumar mentioned that the film is being made by taking utmost care.

“We did the film’s first part for ourselves, but the second part is shaping up for all the fans. We are taking extreme care for the second part. Performances wise, Taggede Le. Movie-wise, Taggede Le. I can not reveal much more than this. But, on December 6th, it will be a feast,” said Sukumar, recreating the gesture of Taggede Le.

The film is hitting the screens on the 6th of December. Mythri Movie Makers bankroll the movie.

