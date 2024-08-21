Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Begins On September 1st

Hiking the excitement surrounding the Bigg Boss Telugu reality show, the organizers officially confirmed the start date. The team released a new promo today, announcing that the eighth season will kick off on Sunday, September 1st, at 7 PM. Nagarjuna Akkineni will also host the current edition.

Interestingly, as symbol 8 represents infinity when flipped, the team is coming up with the theme that there will be no limit this season for entertainment, fun, twists, and turns. Earlier, it was rumored that the show would begin on the 7th of September, but the organizers confirmed the show launch on September 1st itself.

The curtain raiser of the show is reportedly going to take place grandly. This season’s contestants are expected to include popular YouTube stars, serial artists, and perhaps a few well-known personalities who have been in the spotlight for years.

The anticipation is also high due to reports that the show will again be broadcast 24/7.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8

