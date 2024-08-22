Kudos To Tabitha For Presenting Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam: Allu Arjun

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam, featuring Rao Ramesh in the central role and directed by Lakshman Karya is up for release on the 23rd of this month. Ahead of the release, the makers held a grand pre release event in Hyderabad today.

The event had the Pushpa duo of Allu Arjun and Sukumar as the chief guests. At the event, Allu Arjun spoke his heart out and he was appreciative of the efforts of the cast and crew.

“Rao Ramesh garu is a supremely gifted actor and he brings out the very best of those around him. I saw him grow step by step from Vedam and I am so proud of him. I am sure he set the screen on fire with his comedy timing in Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam.” Bunny said.

Allu Arjun went on to add that Maruti Nagar Subramanyam striking a chord with the audience is very important as it is time for small films to take the initiative and pull the audience to theaters.

“Kudos to Tabitha garu for presenting this film. It isn’t like she is presenting a film from Sukumar Writings or anything. She went out of her way to present the film by trusting in the content and that is what attracted me the most.” Allu Arjun stated.

Sukumar too sounded very confident about the film as he seemed to enjoy the comical quotient it had to offer. The director of the film, Lakshman Karya thanked Bunny and Sukumar for making time from their busy schedules to come out and support this film.

Allu Arjun then wished the very best to Ankith Koyya, Indraja and Ramya Pasupuleti who are playing the other lead roles in the film. He congratulated the producers for backing such good content.

Lakshman Karya has directed the film while it is produced by Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya under PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Cinematics. Mythri Movie Makers are backing the film big time as they are giving it a big release on the 23rd of this month.

Tags maruthi nagar subramanyam

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯