Allu Arjun and Sukumar Put Rumors to Rest

Pushpa: The Rise is one of the super hit films in Telugu. The film unit is currently busy with the filming of the second part titled, Pushpa: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, Allu Arjun plays the titular role in the movie. Meanwhile, there were speculations that things are not good between Allu Arjun and Sukumar. But, putting an end to them, the duo is seen hugging each other and having a great time last evening at the pre-release event of Maruthi Nagar Subrahmanyam.

The speculations did rounds previously that whenever Allu Arjun was in Hyderabad, Sukumar was in America, and vice versa. However, Allu Arjun and Sukumar recently made a joint appearance to put them to rest.

The camaraderie between Allu Arjun and Sukumar was on full display as Allu Arjun embraced Sukumar upon entering the venue, and Sukumar responded in kind. Throughout the event, they sat together and chatted like old friends. They also revealed updates on the status of Pushpa.

Pushpa 2 is currently being shot at Ramoji Film City. The makers are busy filming the climax sequence. The makers want to not miss the release date December 6th this time.

