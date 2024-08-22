Pawan Kalyan’s Birthday Wish To ‘Apadbandhavudu’

Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrates his birthday today and the wishes are flooding on social media. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, the deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh also released a special heartfelt note, to convey his wishes to brother Chiranjeevi.

In his note, Pawan Kalyan called Chiranjeevi, ‘Apadbandhavudu.’

“I know him helping many in need. There are many cases of donation and while the aid given to some is known to the outside world through the media, the aid to many others remains hidden. He will go to any extent to help those in need,” wrote Pawan, calling his brother, Apadhbandhavudu (one who saves people from troubles).

Chiranjeevi donated 5 Cr rupees to Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena party during the time of elections and it helped the party greatly in managing the polls. The victory of Pawan Kalyan later made Chiru immensely happy and proud.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi’s next film is Vishwambhara and Pawan’s next film is OG.

