Senior Directors Facing Bad Time In Tollywood!

Tollywood has indeed faced a challenging year, with several high-profile releases failing to meet expectations. Films that were expected to be game-changers, particularly from well-established directors, have not performed as anticipated, leading to criticism. It all boils down to an observation that the senior directors are losing their charm in the recent past.

Guntur Kaaram, the third collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas resulted in a lot of criticism against the film unit. Despite being released during the Sankranti season, the film struggled at the box office. Critics pointed out that Trivikram’s reliance on familiar sentimental themes may have contributed to the film’s lackluster reception, suggesting that audiences are seeking fresher narratives.

Another senior director who faced setbacks was Boyapati Srinu. The director is known for his formulaic action films but Ram Pothineni’s Skanda didn’t leave a lasting impact. Although Boyapati has a reputation for delivering mass entertainers, the repetitive nature of his storytelling seems to be losing its appeal.

And then, last week, two reputed directors failed miserably. One is Puri Jagannath with Double iSmart and the other one is Harish Shankar with Mr Bachchan. Both the directors faced criticism for the cringe fest and glamour shows in their films. The audiences pointed out that both the films lacked engaging content. This double blow has further intensified concerns that Tollywood’s top directors may be losing their touch, as well as the trust of the audience.

While directors like Trivikram and Boyapati have had long careers built on certain formulas, the current climate suggests that these formulas may no longer be enough to guarantee success. Audiences are clearly hungry for new and diverse content, and the pressure is on for filmmakers to adapt and evolve their storytelling techniques.

With the emergence of OTT platforms and alternate entertainment options being made available, it is the time for the directors to pull their sleeves and come up with content rich films rather than relying on formulae and combinations.

