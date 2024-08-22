Indra Re-Release Brings Back Josh To Single Screens

Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Indra was re-released today in theatres across South India. The film marks the grand celebrations of Chiranjeevi’s birthday. Despite being a weekday and a peak working day today, Indra managed to draw massive crowds, proving once again that these iconic films still hold a special place in the hearts of fans.

Earlier, a similar situation is witnessed when the films like Okkadu, Pokiri, Murari, Shankar Dada MBBS, Surya S/o Krishnan, Oye and others were re-released.

Now, coming back to Indra, the film made a significant impact right from the early morning shows. The film was distributed by Suresh Asian Distribution and showcased in more than 380 theatres. The response has been overwhelming so far, with many single screen theatres like Sandhya, Sudarshan, Devi, and Tarakarama in Hyderabad buzzing with activity as early as 7 AM.

Even in Bengaluru, the fans started gathering at theatres as early as 5 AM. The same euphoria is visible in other parts of the Telugu states. Even the prestigious Hyderabad Prasad PCX large screen, which hosts five shows of Indra, reported over 80% occupancy, a remarkable feat for a re-release.

This surge in popularity for Indra comes after a lackluster response to recent new releases. The film’s re-release has provided a much-needed boost, offering audiences a chance to relive the magic of Chiranjeevi’s powerful performance, Mani Sharma’s unforgettable music, and the film’s iconic scenes.

If the momentum carries through the weekend, the collections could reach impressive figures, reaffirming the timeless appeal of Indra.

