Rare Pic: Mega Blessing From The Past

Mega Prince Varun Tej is making his Pan India debut with his ongoing film Matka. The actor extended birthday wishes to his uncle megastar Chiranjeevi, by sharing a cherished childhood photograph.

The image sees a young Varun Tej touching the feet of Chiranjeevi, who has been a guiding light, not just for Varun Tej, but for all the heroes from the mega compound. Also present in the nostalgic photograph is Varun Tej’s grandfather Konidela Venkata Rao.

Varun Tej who shared the photo wrote, “Thank you for teaching us to face every struggle with a smile, for being the shoulder to lean on, and for instilling in us the values of love. You’ve always been my biggest inspiration. Thank you for being you. Wish you a very happy birthday daddy. Love you.♥️”.

The makers of Chiru’s latest flick Vishwambhara released its first look poster which received an instant response.

