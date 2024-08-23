Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam Premiere Talk

Producers generally prefer to hold premiere show screenings of their films only if they are fully condiment about the content. In the case of Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam which has Rao Ramesh in the central role, Mythri Movie Makers acquired the film and they held premiere shows last night.

The ground level talk from the premieres is very encouraging for the team as Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam is being tipped to be another thoroughly entertaining comedy drama.

Apparently, the director of the film, Lakshman Karya picked a relatable plot pertaining to a middle class family and touched comical elements with money getting credited in Rao Ramesh’s bank account. He could present the comical and emotional notes equally well it seems.

Rao Ramesh is said to have absolutely nailed it with his acing performance, it seems. He drove the film with his energetic presence. He was ably supported by the rest of the crew, it seems.

“A harmless fun entertainer that has the best moments in first half. The 2nd half is a alright and the climax makes up for it. Fully recommended” an excited watches said after the screening.

Rao Ramesh and director Lakshman got emotional after the screening and this video has started to float on social media. They must be relieved with the premieres show talk the film has garnered.

Creative filmmaker Sukumar’s wife Tabitha is presenting the film and this is her maiden venture. Luckily for her, the film has started off on a bright note from the premieres.

August has been a receptive month for small films with Aay and Committee Kurrallu striking the chord with cinema lovers already. It appears to be that Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam is following the same suit now.

The comedy caper is directed by Lakshman Karya while Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya produced it under PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Cinematics. The film hit the big screens today.

