VD12 Teaser: NBK or NTR To Lend Voice

Vijay Deverakonda and Gautham Tinnanuri are currently working together for the untitled film. There is an interesting scoop regarding the film which is going viral on social media.

Tentatively titled VD12, the team is planning to get Nandamuri Balakrishna or NTR to give the voice over for the film’s teaser. VD12 is going to be a raw and intense action drama, going by the first look and other available details.

Vijay Deverakonda will sport a new look for the film and the fans already called it impressive. If NTR or Balayya give their voice for the teaser, it would turn very special and will also get a lot of attention.

Sreeleela plays the film’s heroine. The film is produced by Sai Soujanya, Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments banner. Anirudh Ravichander is the film’s music director. More details will be out soon.

