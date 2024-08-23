Why Teja Sajja Not Accepting Advances

When an actor is experiencing a successful phase, it’s typical for producers and directors to express interest in working with them.

Often, producers offer advances to secure the actor’s call sheets for upcoming films, and this practice is common even with established stars.

However, young actor Teja Sajja, who gained Pan-India recognition with his last film Hanu-Man, has made it clear that he will not accept advances from producers.

Instead, he commits to projects only after being thoroughly impressed with the story. He has been listening to various scripts, before and after the release of Hanu-Man.

Teja who played the childhood role of Megastar Chiranjeevi in Indra attended the screening of the film yesterday and received a tremendous reception from the audience.

Currently, Teja Sajja is working on the Super Yodha film Mirai, which again is a larger-than-life concept like Hanu-Man, as shown in the glimpses.

As Teja celebrates his birthday today, he has several exciting projects lined up but remains selective.

The young chap who proved his mettle as an actor and demonstrated his market potential with Hanu-Man which grossed over 350Cr. prioritizes quality over quantity and is not rushing to sign more projects.

