Nag Ashwin’s Matured reacts ‘Joker’ Comments

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi’s controversial feedback on Prabhas’ character in the epic blockbuster Kalki 2898AD triggered a huge backlash on social media and also created a needless rift between the movie lovers of Bollywood and South cinema. While Prabhas’ fans have been targeting Arshad Warsi for his ‘Joker’ comments, North India people started trolling Kalki film after its OTT release.

Meanwhile, director Nag Ashwin of Kalki 2898AD reacted in a mature and non-controversial manner over the ongoing issue. Replying to one of the posts on X which claimed that an epic scene in Kalki 2898AD is greater than the whole Bollywood, Nag Ashwin said “Let’s not go backwards..no more north-south or bolly vs tolly..eyes on the bigger picture.. United Indian Film Industry..Arshad saab should have chosen his words better..but it’s ok..sending buji toys 4 his kids..il work hard so tweets fdfs that prabhas was the best ever in k2💪”

This reaction from Nag Ashwin immediately gained huge traction as it received so many reports and likes. He also said “Too much hate in the world already bro…we can try not to add to it..I know prabhas garu will also feel the same…❤️”

The way Nag Ashwin handled the issue without making much fuss about the controversial remarks made by Arshad Warsi is likely to put the unpleasant social media war to rest. Moreover, Ashwin’s assurance that he will deliver his best to make sure Prabhas will have best onscreen presence in the second part of this science fiction thriller is another takeaway for Prabhas fans who are disappointed with the unwarranted comments from a Bollywood actor.

The much-talked about controversy erupted when Arshad Warsi unapologetically said Prabhas looked like a Joker in the film during one of his recent media interactions.

Kalki emerged as the biggest blockbuster of the year and also one of the highest grossing films of all time. Prabhas is currently busy with his other commitments. So, there is no clarity on when Kalki 2 will resume the shooting formalities.

