Producer’s Post-mortem on Mr Bachchan

This Independence Day weekend saw 4 releases in Telugu. Out of all these films, Mr Bachchan carried the most hype. But if we look at the box office collections right now, Mr Bachchan ranks at the lowest. The makers of the film were so confident about the film that they went ahead with paid premieres, when those premiere shows actually dug their graves faster than before. The film sank without a trace on day 1, and the collections never picked up in the weekend too. Mr Bachchan is easily the biggest disaster in Ravi Teja’s career.

TG Vishwa Prasad, the producer of Mr Bachchan, recently shared his opinions on the colossal failure of Mr Bachchan. He starts off by mentioning that he cannot talk about the film’s shortcomings in depth as it is still running in theatres, but he gave everyone a peek into the key decisions that went behind making Mr Bachchan and why they failed.

Vishwa Prasad candidly admits that he knew the film’s script was not strong at all, even before the film went on floors. He had also shared his concerns with director Harish Shankar on the same. Vishwa Prasad believed that the script did not befit the stature of the Ravi Teja-Harish Shankar combination.

Even back then, Vishwa Prasad believed that the second half is mainly to blame for the film’s overall failure. But he felt reassured because the first half was not only decent, but had all the elements that is required of a successful commercial entertainer. Vishwa Prasad also shares an oversight on his part, adding that since he was a fan of Hindi film music, he did not see a problem with those songs extensively incorporated in the first half. But once the audience made their complaints against the extended Hindi music tracks in the first half, he had them trimmed.

Outside of all the valid criticisms levied against the film’s story, direction and creative decisions, Vishwa Prasad strongly believes that he and his film are the targets of a social media hate campaign. Harish Shankar’s fiery interviews and loaded statements against certain netizens might also be the root cause of this hate, Vishwa Prasad asserts.

