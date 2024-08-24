All Is Well! Ravi Teja Discharged From Hospital

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja underwent a surgery for his shoulder the other day and his team officially confirmed the same. The actor was injured while shooting for the film in Hyderabad. However, the surgery was successful and Ravi was advised bed rest for six weeks.

Now, Ravi Teja is discharged from the hospital and he himself has officially confirmed the same on X. Informing his fans and followers that he is doing fine, he added that he will be on rest mode for some weeks.

“Successfully discharged after a smooth surgery and feeling fine. Grateful for all your warm blessings and support. Excited to be back on set soon” wrote Ravi Teja on his social media profile.

On the work front, Ravi Teja is currently shooting for his next film, in the direction of newcomer Bhanu, who earlier wrote Samajavaragamana. The film features Sreeleela as the female lead.

We also extend our wishes to Ravi Teja and we wish him speedy recovery.

