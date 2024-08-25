Shocking Duration Hints At Part 3

Vijay Sethupathi’s Viduthalai, aka Vidudala in Telugu, is scheduled for a two-part release. The first part was released last year and earned critical acclaim. Fans are currently waiting for the second part. Starring Suri in a serious role, the film is directed by Vetrimaran.

There is an interesting twist in the film’s progress. According to sources from Tamil film circles, the film’s current runtime has already reached 4 hours and 30 minutes, with about 30% of the shoot still pending. This has led to speculation that Vetrimaran might be planning a third installment.

Given the increasing demand for OTT rights, particularly after the film’s international acclaim on Netflix, it’s a good move if the makers plan a third part for the movie. The film, set against the backdrop of Naxalite movements, contains many intense and heart-wrenching scenes depicting the brutal reality of the police system during that era.

We hear that the team re-shot some sequences to set the stage for Vijay Sethupathi’s presence more in the second half.

