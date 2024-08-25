Sarangapani Jathakam: Title & First Look features the concept!

Director Mohanakrishna Indraganti’s third film with producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is titled ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’. The family entertainer, which stars Priyadarshi in what appears to be a comedy-centric role, has landed its title poster in style.

Rollercoaster comedies are characterized by their fast-paced humor and unexpected plot twists, making them a thrilling ride for audiences. Indraganti, whose inspired creativity is partly driven by the Jandhyala and EVV influences, seems to be ensuring both with his upcoming movie.

Producer Krishna Prasad’s movies are tailor-made to suit the tastes of the family audience. Indraganti’s filmography has always adhered to a certain genre of healthy comedy suited for the aforementioned segment. In that sense, the bright future (pun intended) of ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’, which has a palmistry/horoscope theme, is certain in theatres.

Just about 10% of production needs to be completed. Besides Priyadarshi, the film will have comedy scenes involving Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Naresh VK, Tanikella Bharani, and Srinivas Avasarala. No wonder the producer-director duo of ‘Gentleman’ and ‘Sammohanam’ are confident of scoring a hat-trick.

Heroine Roopa Koduyur is playing a lead role in this “technically advanced” movie that features four songs with “excellent tunes” provided by Vivek Sagar. PG Vinda is the Director of Photography.

