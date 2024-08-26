Three Biggies In Front Of Prashanth Varma

Prashanth Varma debuted with the film Awe, produced by Nani. However, the director recently garnered fame after his film HanuMan became a big hit. Starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, the film became a big hit. During the film’s ending, the team confirmed a sequel for the film titled Jai Hanuman.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Varma has not officially confirmed his next project. The director has yet to give clarity on what he will work on for his next film. But, he seems to have an interesting lineup.

Already, he confirmed Jai Hanuman, for which some work was done. He has to finalize the cast and take it forward. The team might release the film next year. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

On the other hand, the film circles are buzzing that Prashanth opened a new office, exclusively to work on Nandamuri Mokshagna’s debut film. Although the announcement has not been made yet, it is confirmed that Prashanth will direct the film.

Now, at the pre-release event of Saripodha Sanivaram, Prashanth Varma revealed that he is launching DVV Danayya’s son Kalyan Dasari as a hero. Initially, Prashanth was supposed to direct the film but now, he seems to have handled the responsibility to one of his assistants. Prashanth will produce the film and will oversee the creative aspects.

Altogether, Prashanth has an interesting lineup of films.

