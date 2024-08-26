Tovino Thomas’ ARM Trailer: Visual Spectacle

Pan India Production house Mythri Movie Makers will be releasing the Telugu version of the period fantasy action film ARM which marks the milestone 50th movie for the successful Malayalam star Tovino Thomas. Now, the makers of the unveiled its trailer.

As shown in the trailer, the story of the movie is set in Northern Kerala in various timelines like 1900, 1950, and 1990. Tovino plays three different characters, namely Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan, all three attempt to protect an important treasure of the land for all three generations.

As the trailer suggests, ARM is an epic action saga that emphasizes Kerala’s rich cultural heritage. It promises to be a visual spectacle with a compelling story. Director Jithin Lal’s brilliance is witnessed in every frame.

Tovino Thomas is remarkable in three distinctive roles, whereas Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi appeared in prominent roles.

The movie produced by Magic Frames and UGM Motion Pictures with high production and technical standards will hit the screens on September 12th in 6 languages.

