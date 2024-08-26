Sundarakanda Teaser: Freshly Brewed ‘Pelli Kani Prasad’ Story

Sundarakanda is an upcoming Telugu film starring Nara Rohith in the lead role. Because of its title, the film is attracting special interest in film circles. The makers launched the film’s teaser today, and it is a feel-good drama.

The film’s tagline is “No two love stories are the same,” hinting at a unique love drama. Living up to the expectations, the team has come up with a relatable topic of marriage. Nara Rohith struggles to find a suitable match and undergoes all societal pressures. However, he has a checklist for getting attached to a girl. In the middle of all this drama, the makers weaved situational comedy.

The film also features Sridevi Vijay Kumar and Vriti Vaghani in female lead roles. It marks the debut of director Venkatesh Nimmalapudi and will be released on September 6th, marking the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankalli produced the film under the banner of Sandeep Picture Palace. Pradeesh M Varma is the cinematographer, Rohan Chillale is the editor, and Leon James is the music director.

