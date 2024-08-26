Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick get married 

Amy Jackson had finally got married to long-time beau and Gossip Girl-fame actor Ed Westwick. The couple got married at a dreamy castle in Italy titled Castello Di Rocca Cliento. While Amy is dressed in a traditional yet ethereal white gown with a long bridal veil, Ed, on the other hand, complimented Amy’s look with a white tuxedo. Amy shared a few snapshots of themselves from the altar with the caption “The journey has just begun”, with a ring emoji attached.

Amy was previously married to British-Greek entrepreneur George Panayiotou. Amy and George are parents to a young boy, Andreas. Andreas had also attended the wedding.

Ed Westwick proposed to Amy Jackson earlier this year in Gstaad, Switzerland. Amy was last seen in the Shankar directorial 2.0, alongside Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

