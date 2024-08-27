Rajinikanth is acting even after losing teeth – DMK Leader

Actor Rajinikanth. (Right) Durai Murugan

DMK leader Durai Murugan recently made some unsavoury comments against Rajinikanth, accusing him of stealing opportunities from young actors. Durai Murugan says, “Rajinikanth is still acting even after losing all his teeth and hair in his beard. Young artists are losing opportunities because older actors like Rajinikanth are continuing to work.”

However, these comments were not made in isolation. They were actually a response to Rajinikanth’s comments on senior leaders in DMK. At a book launch on Saturday, Rajinikanth praised Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin for “managing” older party leaders. He had also compared them to old students who don’t leave the classes to “pave way for new leaders”. This comment obviously did not go well with Durai Murugan, who chose to give Rajinikanth a taste of his own medicine.

However, things are all okay between Murugan and Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth has cleared the air around the issue, stating that Durai Murugan is a longtime and that “whatever he says is not an issue”. Durai Murugan had also echoed the same sentiments, reiterating that his comments on Rajinikanth were merely made in jest and that there is no bad blood between them both.

