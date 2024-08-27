Eega Sequel: Rajamouli’s Firm NO to Nani

Eega is one film that took SS Rajamouli to Hindi cinema. The film was released in Hindi and earned huge critical acclaim. It was after this one that Rajamouli went ahead and experimented big with the Baahubali franchise. Meanwhile, there is always a discussion about the sequel of Eega in the media.

Interestingly, Nani, who played the lead role in the film, revealed that Rajamouli might make the sequel, but the director won’t cast Nani in the film. Nani humorously recounted how he asked Rajamouli when the sequel would begin, to which Rajamouli responded that even if they made Eega 2, Nani’s involvement might not be necessary.

The first part reveals Nani’s demise, and logically, Nani can not be a part of the project. Moreover, the story revolves around the fly, and if the sequel comes to reality, it will be made altogether differently.

During the promotions of his next film Saripodha Sanivaram, Nani complimented Rajamouli’s courage and vision to experiment big at the pan-Indian level.

Currently, Rajamouli is planning a film with Superstar Mahesh Babu.

Tags Nani Eega Sequel Rajamouli Nani Eega

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯